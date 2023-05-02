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How ‘Longtermism’ Is Helping the Tech Elite Justify Ruining the World

Almost like a secret pact holding tech adherents together, longtermism is a philosophy that aims to transcend the human condition altogether.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 5, 2022
what is longtermism?
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PowerPoliticsEnvironment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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