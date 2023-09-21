share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Coronavirus Survives on Banknotes for Four Days, Surgical Masks for Seven Days

New research shows the virus can survive up to seven days on plastic and steel.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 7, 2020
coronavirus survival on surfaces
Image Credit: Pluspng
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related