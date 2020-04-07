share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Some People Are Purposely Licking, Coughing on Public Areas to Contaminate Them

A highly infectious pandemic is the worst possible time to pull sadistic pranks.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 7, 2020
coronavirus challenge
Image credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related