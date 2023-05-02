share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Deinstitutionalizing Mental Health Can Restore Dignity to Women with Mental Illness

Furled by user-survivor activists, a new movement seeks to make institutions the last resort and instead address mental health needs through community care and support.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 28, 2021
women with mental illnesses
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related