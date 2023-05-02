share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Climate Change May Be Shaping Our Relationship Choices

“It is a big green flag in relationships if people are attuned to the climate change conversation — it shows they are considerate.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 4, 2022
climate change relationship choices
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related