share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Madras HC Grants Nature ‘Living Being’ Status, Noting Its Legal Rights

The fundamental rights are necessary “for its survival, safety, sustenance, and resurgence in order to… promote its health and well-being.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 2, 2022
madras hc nature legal rights
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentconservation
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related