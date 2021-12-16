share
How Asthma Can Protect Against Brain Tumors

Asthma causes the T-cells, or immune cells, to behave in a way that induces lung inflammation but prevents the growth of brain tumors.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Dec 16, 2021
Image Credits: Getty
Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

