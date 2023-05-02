share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How ‘Anti‑fandoms’ Become a Tool To Scrutinize, Harass Women

Where fandoms are guided by devotion and love, anti-fandoms are dedicated to spreading hate — particularly about women.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 26, 2022
anti-fandoms
Image Credit: Vanity Fair
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureFan culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related