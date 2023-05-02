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How ‘Anti‑fandoms’ Become a Tool To Scrutinize, Harass Women

Where fandoms are guided by devotion and love, anti-fandoms are dedicated to spreading hate — particularly about women.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 26, 2022
anti-fandoms
Image Credit: Vanity Fair
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SocietyCultureFan culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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