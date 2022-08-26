share
The Swdl
Can Reading Fiction Early in Life Make People More Empathetic?

Reading fiction can help people in seeing the world from the perspective of others and understanding its complexity.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 26, 2022
reading fiction makes us empathetic
Image credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

