share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A 1,000‑Year‑Old Fossil is Challenging Sex and Gender Binaries in History

The findings challenge beliefs about gender roles in ancient societies, highlighting possibility of the respect given to non-binary persons.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 11, 2021
1000 year old fossil
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencegender
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related