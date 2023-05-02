share
New Research Suggests Water on Earth May Have Come From the Sun

The research could help decode mysteries about the Earth and also offer answers about origin of water in other planets, scientists say.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 30, 2021
where did water come from
Image Credit: Nasa.gov
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

