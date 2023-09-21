share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Justin Trudeau ‘Didn’t Know’ Brown Face Was Racist in 2001

Plus, millenials are changing the way we view office life.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 21, 2019
Justin Trudeau brown face
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related