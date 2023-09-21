share
In Court Filing, Simone Biles Identifies Herself as Plaintiff In U.S. Gymnastics Abuse Civil Case

While the civil case against US Gymnastics has been active since 2018, this is the first time Biles’ name appeared in a public court filing.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 16, 2020
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/ TY Wright
Tags
PowerJusticechild sexual abuse
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

