share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Study Shows Mask Wearing Has Changed What We Find Attractive

People who wear surgical blue masks are deemed most appealing — because we associate them with safety and care.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 14, 2022
attractive-mask-editorials-min.jpg
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related