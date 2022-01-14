share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We Linger On People’s Minds After Conversations Longer Than We Think

Conversations, as an intimate activity between two individuals, have “a greater impact on our own minds as well as those of the people we engage with.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 14, 2022
thinking about our conversation partners
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related