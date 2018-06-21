share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A New Dengue Vaccine Could Prevent The Virus For Everybody

The existing vaccine can only be taken by people who’ve previously had dengue.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jun 21, 2018
dengue vaccine
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthvaccines
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related