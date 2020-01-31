share
The Swdl
Exploring Giftedness: Is a Child Prodigy Born or Made?

It’s mostly genetics, but privilege plays a big part in the making of a prodigy.

Pallavi Prasad
Feb 5, 2020
child prodigy
Caesar Sant, now 11, was playing the violin exceptionally by 4, and continues to awe, despite suffering from sickle cell anemia. (Image Credit: National Geographic)
