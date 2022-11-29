share
The Swdl
Genetically Modified Mustard Would Leave Women Agricultural Laborers Without Livelihoods, Says SC

The court noted that women in farm labor are expert weed removers. Herbicide-resistant genetically modified crops can render women obsolete.

Ananya Singh
Dec 1, 2022
GM mustard
Image Credit: Istock
