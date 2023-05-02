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Generative AI Puts Us on the Brink of a Deepfakes Crisis

Generative AI is an emerging paradigm in tech that makes the creation of deepfakes much easier — and more monetizable.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 12, 2022
generative AI
Image Credit: Unsplash
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FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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