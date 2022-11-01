share
The Swdl
Being Glued to Smartphones Can Curb Creativity, Research Shows

Addiction to smartphones may prevent the brain’s prefrontal cortex and temporal areas from being active when thinking creatively.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 5, 2022
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

