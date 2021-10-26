share
The Swdl
National Science Test Cannot Be In Hindi, English Alone, To Be Postponed: Madras HC

Not knowing either language doesn’t mean a candidate is not skilled in science, the court noted.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 26, 2021
Madras HC Hindi and English test
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

