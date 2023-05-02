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GenZ Prefers Renting Clothes Over Buying Them to Reduce Consumption, Study States

Usage increases a product’s lifecycle and also “reduces waste while still meeting consumer needs for variety,” experts say.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 13, 2021
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Image Credit: Getty Images
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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