share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Rising Pollution in the Ganges May Lead to Neurological Diseases: Study

Stroke, seizure, and encephalopathy are common in the Ganges belt due to urbanization and poor waste management.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 27, 2021
river ganga neurological diseases
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related