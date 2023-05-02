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Light Pollution From Street Lights Could Drive Insect Loss: Study

The pollution affects the reproductive patterns of moths, which in turn affects birds and wildlife that feed on caterpillars.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 26, 2021
many-mayfly-swarming-street-light-at-night.jpg
Image Credit: organicconsumers.org
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FutureSciencebiodiversity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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