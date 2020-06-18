share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Frozen Methane in the Arctic May Be Thawing, Entering Atmosphere

Scientists worry the greenhouse gas deposits are kicking off a vicious cycle of unstoppable global warming.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 28, 2020
frozen methane
Image Credit: climatestate.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related