share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Moon Has Water, Says NASA

“If we can use the resources at the Moon, then we can carry less water and more equipment to help enable new scientific discoveries.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 27, 2020
is there water on the moon
Image Credit: NASA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencespace
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related