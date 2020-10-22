share
The Swdl
Scientists May Have Discovered an Unknown Organ Hiding in the Throat

Researchers think the ‘tubarial glands,’ which resemble salivary glands under the tongue, are involved in saliva secretion.

Rajvi Desai
Oct 22, 2020
Image Credit: Netherlands Cancer Institute
Rajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

