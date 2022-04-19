share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Forgotten Memories Aren’t Necessarily Lost to Us Forever

“There’s still memory traces in their brain that can be woken up, that can be reactivated,” one of the researchers said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 19, 2022
what happens in our brains when we forget
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencememory
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related