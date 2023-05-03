share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

For Kids From Alternative Schools, College Can Be a Struggle

Large classes, lack of personalized attention and less freedom of choice are behind the culture shock.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Mar 21, 2019
alternative schools in india
Image courtesy of The Indian Express
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureschool
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related