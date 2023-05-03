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Why Do People Lie About Money in Marriages? A Couples Therapist Weighs In

“Financial infidelity is a lot like sexual infidelity, in the sense that both include lies, deceit, and secrets.”

written by
Priyanka Varma
published
Dec 30, 2019
husband lied about money
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AuthorPriyanka Varma

Priyanka Varma is a clinical psychologist, counselor, and psychotherapist. She currently consults at The Thought Co., Holy Family Hospital, and Global Hospitals.

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