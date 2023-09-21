share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Crash Course on the Male Reproductive System For Anyone Who Needs It

It’s never too late to learn.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Dec 30, 2019
how is sperm made
Image Credit: alamy.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related