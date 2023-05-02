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Feminists in South Korea Are Protesting a Wave of Anti‑Feminism

The current movement was catalyzed by the suicides of K-pop stars in 2019, and a subsequent rise in misogyny in the country’s national discourse.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 8, 2022
south korea feminists
Image Credit: The Washington Post
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PowerJusticefeminism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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