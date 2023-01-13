share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

CNET Was Quietly Publishing AI‑Authored Articles

The AI wrote under the byline “CNET Money Staff” — misleading readers and writers, and adding to fears around job security and credibility.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Jan 13, 2023
CNET AI articles
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related