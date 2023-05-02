share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Explaining Dhat Syndrome: Why Young Indian Men Are So Afraid of Losing Their Semen

“It’s one of the most frequent disorders that presents in young adult males in most psychiatric clinics,” says one psychiatrist.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 26, 2020
dhat syndrome
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related