share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Rare, Serious Fungal Infection Is Complicating Covid19 Cases in 3 Indian Cities

Covid19 patients with unmanaged diabetes or compromised immunity are most at risk of mucormycosis, an infection caused by black mold.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 15, 2020
what is the fungal infection related to covid19
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related