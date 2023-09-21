share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Every Day, India Produces Nearly 146 Tons of Covid19‑Related Biomedical Waste

The waste comes from diagnostic activities and treatment of Covid19 patients.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Mar 18, 2021
biowaste-min.jpg
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentcovid19
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related