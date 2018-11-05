share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Estrogen Found In Cow’s Milk Is Safe for Adult Consumption, Says Study

Whether it’s healthy for kids remains to be studied.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Nov 5, 2018
estrogen in cow's milk
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthbone health
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related