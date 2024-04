'Murder in Bengal' is season 1 of 'Forgotten Crimes,' a true crime podcast by TS Studios, where we delve into major crimes that shook society at the time, and ask -- has anything changed?

Credits:

Narrated by Sayani Gupta

Writer: Quoyina Ghosh

Associate Producer: Vibhav Saraf

Creative Producer: Mohini Chaudhuri

Sound Designer: Aria Nanji

Fact Check: Bavana Gone

Art Director: Neha Shekhawat

Marketing Collateral Design: Hitesh Sonar

Social Media Strategist: Anubhooti Chouhan

Recording Studio: Island City Studios

Research Consultant: Geraldine Forbes

Supervising Producer: Shrishti Malhotra

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman