share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Ep 4: Elokeshi’s Story

What was Elokeshi’s life like before she was killed? How did the pressure of being unable to conceive impact her family life? We piece together the story of the forgotten girl at the centre of the murder.

Listen on
Spotify
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Author

Keep listening

Browse Series