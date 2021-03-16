share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Environment Ministry Hasn’t Used Nearly 50% of Budget Allocated for Controlling Air Pollution

A parliamentary committee suggested the ministry show ‘innovation’ and use funds to boost infrastructure needs.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 16, 2021
what is india's air pollution budget
Image Credit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentair pollution
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related