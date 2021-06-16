share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Enid Blyton Was Racist. Does That Change Our Relationship With the ‘The Famous Five’?

The author held deplorable views, but also wrote stories that changed the way children read. Both statements can be true at the same time.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 18, 2021
eb_r1.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebooks
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related