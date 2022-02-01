share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Emotional Distress May Increase Risk of Covid19 Infection and Severity of Symptoms: Study

“…distress is not only a consequence of living with the risk of Covid19, but may also be a risk factor for who gets it and how severe the disease is.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 1, 2022
impact of mental distress on covid19
Image Credits: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related