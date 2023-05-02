share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Elon Musk’s Sexual Harassment Allegation Shows How the System Allows Money to Suppress Survivors

Musk reportedly paid the survivor $250,000 in severance following her complaint — not the first time this legality has been leveraged against survivors.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 23, 2022
elon musk sexual harassment severance
Image Credits: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeabuse of power
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related