share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Emerging Brain Research Suggests Human Physiology Doesn’t Reflect a Gender Binary

Brains reflect a gender spectrum in function and structure — so why is being non-binary considered uncommon?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 12, 2021
ba-1.jpg
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitybrains
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related