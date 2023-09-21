share
The Swdl
World’s First AI‑Generated Portrait Sells at Auction for US$432,500

It’s of an old-fashioned white dude.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 26, 2018
AI-generated art
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

