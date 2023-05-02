share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Overestimate Our Skills — Even When We Don’t Have Them

The “Dunning-Kruger effect” explains why people feel more confident about a skill than they should — while also remaining unaware of this overconfidence.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 29, 2022
why we overestimate our skills
Image Credit: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related