share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Overestimate Our Skills — Even When We Don’t Have Them

The “Dunning-Kruger effect” explains why people feel more confident about a skill than they should — while also remaining unaware of this overconfidence.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jan 29, 2022
why we overestimate our skills
Image Credit: Getty/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related