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Screen Time Begets Screen Time, Researchers Say

Using screen time as a reward, or taking it away as punishment, both increase kids’ time with devices.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 27, 2019
screen time for kids
Image courtesy of Scouting Magazine
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BodiesMindbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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