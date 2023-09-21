share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Screen Time Begets Screen Time, Researchers Say

Using screen time as a reward, or taking it away as punishment, both increase kids’ time with devices.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 27, 2019
screen time for kids
Image courtesy of Scouting Magazine
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindbabies
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related