share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can I Sell My Eggs? It’s Complicated.

In the absence of a universally-implemented law, centers differ on donor eligibility.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 28, 2019
can I sell my eggs
Image courtesy of Angelica Alzona/GMG
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related