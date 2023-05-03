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Deepika Padukone Was Told to Get a Boob Job to Make It In Bollywood

Because acting ability increases with cup size.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 30, 2018
deepika padukone the buzz cut
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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