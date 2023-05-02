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Covid19 Is the First Global Tragedy in a Post‑Truth Age. Can We Preserve an Authentic Record of What Happened?

Perhaps the most critical role of remembering is to hold people in power accountable for their missteps, ignorance — even their hubris.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 3, 2021
how can we archive the pandemic
Image Credit: getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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